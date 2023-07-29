Celine Boutier currently leads the way (-7, +5500 to win) after two rounds of play at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship .

Amundi Evian Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 1:00 AM ET

1:00 AM ET Venue: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par/Distance: Par 71/6,527 yards

Amundi Evian Championship Best Odds to Win

Hyo Joo Kim

Tee Time: 1:11 AM ET

1:11 AM ET Current Rank: 28th (+1)

28th (+1) Odds to Win: +1400

Kim Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 E 4 2 50th Round 2 72 +1 3 4 25th

Nelly Korda

Tee Time: 1:11 AM ET

1:11 AM ET Current Rank: 28th (+1)

28th (+1) Odds to Win: +1600

Korda Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 70 -1 3 2 35th Round 2 73 +2 4 6 40th

Rose Zhang

Tee Time: 2:17 AM ET

2:17 AM ET Current Rank: 12th (-2)

12th (-2) Odds to Win: +1800

Zhang Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 6 4 19th Round 2 71 E 5 3 15th

Linn Grant

Tee Time: 2:17 AM ET

2:17 AM ET Current Rank: 12th (-2)

12th (-2) Odds to Win: +2000

Grant Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 5 3 19th Round 2 71 E 4 4 15th

Ayaka Furue

Tee Time: 2:28 AM ET

2:28 AM ET Current Rank: 52nd (+3)

52nd (+3) Odds to Win: +2000

Furue Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 69 -2 4 2 19th Round 2 76 +5 2 7 86th

Amundi Evian Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Jin-young Ko 12th (-2) +2000 Leona Maguire 28th (+1) +2200 Minjee Lee 12th (-2) +2200 Atthaya Thitikul 39th (+2) +2200 Nasa Hataoka 4th (-5) +2500 Jiyai Shin 65th (+4) +2800 Hye-jin Choi 52nd (+3) +3500 Allisen Corpuz 39th (+2) +3500 Brooke Mackenzie Henderson 8th (-3) +3500 Lydia Ko 22nd (E) +4000

