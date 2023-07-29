Abraham Toro Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Abraham Toro, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, battle Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Braves.
Abraham Toro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Abraham Toro At The Plate
- Toro-Hernandez has two home runs while batting .533.
- Toro-Hernandez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .533 with two homers.
- This year, Toro-Hernandez has recorded at least one hit in five of six games (83.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In six games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Toro-Hernandez has had an RBI in four games this season (66.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (50.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Abraham Toro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|2
|.429
|AVG
|.625
|.429
|OBP
|.667
|.429
|SLG
|1.375
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|6
|2/0
|K/BB
|2/0
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (7-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 36th in WHIP (1.230), and 57th in K/9 (6.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
