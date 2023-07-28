Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .206 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks.

In 52 of 93 games this year (55.9%) Adames has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

He has hit a home run in 16.1% of his games in 2023 (15 of 93), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (29.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of them (11.8%).

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year (34 of 93), with two or more runs nine times (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .227 AVG .185 .300 OBP .282 .453 SLG .339 19 XBH 14 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 55/19 K/BB 50/21 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings