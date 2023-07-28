William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, William Contreras (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .269 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 33 walks.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 69th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 56 of 83 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on 23 occasions (27.7%).
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (12.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven in a run in 27 games this year (32.5%), including nine games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.273
|AVG
|.266
|.357
|OBP
|.337
|.433
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|20
|26/19
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Chirinos (4-4 with a 4.02 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 16 when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
