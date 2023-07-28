Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- hitting .390 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on July 28 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 109 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Yelich will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 70 of 99 games this year (70.7%) Yelich has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (29.3%).
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 37.4% of his games this season, Yelich has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (14.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this year (51.5%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.300
|AVG
|.280
|.387
|OBP
|.365
|.495
|SLG
|.473
|21
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|30
|46/25
|K/BB
|42/24
|12
|SB
|10
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Chirinos (4-4 with a 4.02 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 16 when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.02 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.
