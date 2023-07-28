The Atlanta Braves (64-36) host the Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) to start a three-game series at Truist Park, with first pitch at 7:20 PM ET on Friday. The Braves are coming off a series defeat to the Red Sox, and the Brewers a series win over the Reds.

The probable starters are Yonny Chirinos (4-4) for the Braves and Adrian Houser (3-2) for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (4-4, 4.02 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (3-2) takes the mound first for the Brewers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings over 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.

Houser has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Houser will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 frames per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Adrian Houser vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has a collective .267 batting average, and is seventh in the league with 910 total hits and third in MLB action with 554 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.488) and are first in all of MLB with 188 home runs.

Houser has thrown six innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out 10 against the Braves this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

Chirinos (4-4) will take the mound for the Braves, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 16 against the Kansas City Royals, throwing 4 2/3 innings of relief while giving up three earned runs and allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, a 1.55 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.245 in 15 games this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.