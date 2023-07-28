When the Atlanta Braves (64-36) and Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) face off in the series opener at Truist Park on Friday, July 28, Yonny Chirinos will get the ball for the Braves, while the Brewers will send Adrian Houser to the hill. The game will begin at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -175 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +145. The total is 10 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (4-4, 4.02 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA)

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Brewers and Braves game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (+145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $24.50 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will William Contreras get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 87 games, or 64.4%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Braves have a 28-13 record (winning 68.3% of their games).

Atlanta has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 3-7 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 25, or 51%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Willy Adames 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) William Contreras 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Owen Miller 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+165) Adrian Houser - - - -

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 1st

