How to Watch the Brewers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Yonny Chirinos takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Friday against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.
Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 107 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.
- The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .232.
- Milwaukee has scored 423 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).
- The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.89 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined 1.219 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Adrian Houser (3-2) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.
- Houser will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|W 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Allan Winans
|7/23/2023
|Braves
|L 4-2
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|L 4-3
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
|7/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Yonny Chirinos
|7/29/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/30/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Bryce Elder
|7/31/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Jake Irvin
|8/1/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Josiah Gray
|8/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|MacKenzie Gore
