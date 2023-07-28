Alex Molcan will meet Sebastian Baez next in the Generali Open quarterfinals. Molcan currently has +1800 odds to win this tournament at Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel.

Molcan at the 2023 Generali Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 5

July 28 - August 5 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Molcan's Next Match

On Thursday, August 3 at 5:00 AM ET, Molcan will face Baez in the quarterfinals, after beating Sebastian Ofner 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 in the previous round.

Molcan Stats

Molcan defeated No. 61-ranked Ofner 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 on Wednesday to advance to the .

Molcan is 14-21 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament wins.

In eight tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Molcan has gone 7-8.

Molcan has played 24.3 games per match in his 35 matches over the past year across all court types.

In his 15 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Molcan has averaged 24.9 games.

Molcan has won 22.3% of his return games and 71.7% of his service games over the past year.

On clay over the past 12 months, Molcan has been victorious in 72.3% of his service games and 26.6% of his return games.

