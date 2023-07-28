The Milwaukee Brewers and Abraham Toro, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Yonny Chirinos and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Abraham Toro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Abraham Toro At The Plate (2022)

Toro-Hernandez hit .185 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.

Toro-Hernandez got a hit in 44.2% of his 104 games last year, with multiple hits in 13.5% of them.

He hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games last year (10 of 104), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Toro-Hernandez drove in a run in 24.0% of his games last season (25 of 104), with two or more RBIs in eight of those contests (7.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in 32 of 104 games last year (30.8%), including scoring more than once in 3.8% of his games (four times).

Abraham Toro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 47 GP 55 .195 AVG .177 .241 OBP .237 .336 SLG .314 11 XBH 13 5 HR 5 20 RBI 15 38/9 K/BB 27/13 0 SB 1

