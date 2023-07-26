The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .206.

Adames has had a hit in 51 of 92 games this season (55.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (17.4%).

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.3% of his games this year, Adames has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 34 of 92 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .226 AVG .185 .302 OBP .282 .458 SLG .339 19 XBH 14 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 54/19 K/BB 50/21 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings