The Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) and Cincinnati Reds (56-47) play on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Brewers will give the nod to Freddy Peralta (6-8, 4.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Ben Lively (4-5, 3.88 ERA).

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (6-8) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 19 games.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Peralta has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 19 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Freddy Peralta vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .413 (12th in the league) with 115 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-19 in six innings.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively

The Reds will send Lively (4-5) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.

Lively is trying to record his second quality start of the year.

Lively has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year heading into this outing.

In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Ben Lively vs. Brewers

He will take the mound against a Brewers offense that ranks 28th in the league with 777 total hits (on a .232 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .376 (27th in the league) with 106 total home runs (22nd in MLB action).

Lively has pitched 16 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 13 against the Brewers this season.

