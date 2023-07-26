William Contreras and Spencer Steer will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in baseball with 106 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .376 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).

Milwaukee ranks 24th in runs scored with 420 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Brewers' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.225).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.

Peralta enters this outing with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Peralta will try to build upon a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Braves L 6-4 Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds L 4-3 Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds - Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Mike Soroka 7/29/2023 Braves - Away Julio Teheran - 7/30/2023 Braves - Away Colin Rea Bryce Elder 7/31/2023 Nationals - Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin 8/1/2023 Nationals - Away Freddy Peralta Josiah Gray

