Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) and the Cincinnati Reds (56-47) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to the mound, while Ben Lively (4-5) will take the ball for the Reds.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Reds 5.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 28, or 58.3%, of the 48 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has entered 23 games this season favored by -145 or more and is 12-11 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 420 (4.1 per game).

The Brewers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule