On Tuesday, William Contreras (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .270 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

In 55 of 81 games this year (67.9%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (27.2%).

He has homered in 10 games this year (12.3%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 43.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.6%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .275 AVG .266 .358 OBP .337 .444 SLG .430 15 XBH 14 4 HR 6 18 RBI 20 25/18 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

