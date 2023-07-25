The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini and his .419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .240 with five home runs and 15 walks.

Caratini has gotten a hit in 20 of 38 games this year (52.6%), including seven multi-hit games (18.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 38), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has had an RBI in 15 games this season (39.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.9%).

In 12 games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .203 AVG .273 .333 OBP .333 .356 SLG .364 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 9 20/10 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings