Matt McLain and William Contreras hit the field when the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers meet on Tuesday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 105 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.375).

The Brewers' .231 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Milwaukee is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (417 total).

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Brewers' 9.2 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.227).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes will try for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Burnes is trying to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Burnes is looking for his 19th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per appearance on the mound.

He will try for his third straight outing without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves L 6-4 Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds - Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Mike Soroka 7/29/2023 Braves - Away Julio Teheran - 7/30/2023 Braves - Away Colin Rea Bryce Elder 7/31/2023 Nationals - Away Corbin Burnes Jake Irvin

