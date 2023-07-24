Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks while batting .210.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this year (51 of 90), with more than one hit 16 times (17.8%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 90), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (27 of 90), with more than one RBI 11 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .235 AVG .185 .305 OBP .282 .476 SLG .339 19 XBH 14 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 49/18 K/BB 50/21 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings