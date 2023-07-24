On Monday, Owen Miller (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Read More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .271 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 66.3% of his 80 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In five games this season, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

Miller has had an RBI in 23 games this season (28.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.0%).

He has scored in 25 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-run games (5.0%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .263 AVG .278 .329 OBP .293 .383 SLG .389 10 XBH 12 3 HR 2 14 RBI 13 29/12 K/BB 29/4 7 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings