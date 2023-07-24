The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others in this matchup.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Rea Stats

Colin Rea (5-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 17th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Rea has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 19 5.0 5 3 2 3 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 4.2 7 5 5 7 1 at Pirates Jul. 2 6.2 5 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 26 6.1 3 1 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 5.1 7 5 4 2 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Colin Rea's player props with BetMGM.

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped 21 bases.

He's slashed .286/.372/.475 on the season.

Yelich hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has collected 80 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .269/.345/.438 slash line on the season.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 3-for-5 0 0 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Steer Stats

Steer has 99 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .277/.363/.461 slash line so far this season.

Steer will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 51 RBI (96 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a .251/.338/.411 slash line so far this season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.