On Sunday, Willy Adames (.525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .211 with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 37 walks.

Adames is batting .200 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Adames has recorded a hit in 51 of 89 games this season (57.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (18.0%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this year (16.9%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.3% of his games this season, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 38.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .238 AVG .185 .301 OBP .282 .482 SLG .339 19 XBH 14 11 HR 6 28 RBI 20 48/16 K/BB 50/21 1 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings