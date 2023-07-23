William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, William Contreras (.524 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Braves Player Props
|Brewers vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Braves
|Brewers vs Braves Odds
|Brewers vs Braves Prediction
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .273.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 41st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (54 of 79), with multiple hits 22 times (27.8%).
- In 12.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 26 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.281
|AVG
|.266
|.364
|OBP
|.337
|.459
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|20
|25/17
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (7-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 17th, 1.242 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.