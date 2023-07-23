After batting .194 with two home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .240 with five home runs and 15 walks.

In 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%) Caratini has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (18.9%).

He has homered in 13.5% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.5% of his games this year, Caratini has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 12 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .200 AVG .273 .338 OBP .333 .364 SLG .364 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 9 18/10 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings