Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .194 with two home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .240 with five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 19 of 37 games this season (51.4%) Caratini has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (18.9%).
- He has homered in 13.5% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.5% of his games this year, Caratini has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 12 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.200
|AVG
|.273
|.338
|OBP
|.333
|.364
|SLG
|.364
|3
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|18/10
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 17th, 1.242 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.
