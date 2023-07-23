On Sunday, Owen Miller (hitting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .270 with 17 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 65.8% of his 79 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (27.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (5.1%).

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year (25 of 79), with two or more runs four times (5.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .262 AVG .278 .331 OBP .293 .385 SLG .389 10 XBH 12 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 27/12 K/BB 29/4 6 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings