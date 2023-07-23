Women's Ladies Open Lausanne Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the Ladies Open Lausanne round of 32 today, there are nine matches, including No. 64-ranked Mirra Andreeva taking the court against No. 90 Diane Parry.
Ladies Open Lausanne Info
- Tournament: Ladies Open Lausanne
- Rounds: Round of 32, Qualifying round
- Date: July 24
- Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
- Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Who will win the Ladies Open Lausanne?
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Mirra Andreeva
|+275
|1st
|Ana Bogdan
|+700
|2nd
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|+800
|3rd
|Irina-Camelia Begu
|+800
|3rd
|Sara Sorribes Tormo
|+800
|3rd
|Emma Navarro
|+1000
|6th
|Alize Cornet
|+1100
|7th
|Jil Teichmann
|+1200
|8th
|Elina Avanesyan
|+1400
|9th
|Olga Danilovic
|+1800
|10th
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Chloe Paquet vs. Carol Zhao
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Paquet (-210)
|Zhao (+150)
|Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Valentina Ryser
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|5:00 AM ET
|Grammatikopoulou (-210)
|Ryser (+150)
|Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov vs. Anna Bondar
|Round of 32
|6:00 AM ET
|Bondar (-125)
|Bolsova Zadoinov (+100)
|Reka Luca Jani vs. Amandine Hesse
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:15 AM ET
|Jani (-135)
|Hesse (-105)
|Dayana Yastremska vs. Jenny Duerst
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|6:15 AM ET
|Yastremska (-1200)
|Duerst (+550)
|Elina Avanesyan vs. Evgeniya Rodina
|Round of 32
|7:15 AM ET
|Avanesyan (-1100)
|Rodina (+600)
|Julia Riera vs. Patricia Maria Tig
|Round of 32
|7:30 AM ET
|Riera (-1000)
|Tig (+550)
|Mirra Andreeva vs. Diane Parry
|Round of 32
|9:30 AM ET
|Andreeva (-550)
|Parry (+375)
|Jil Teichmann vs. Erika Andreeva
|Round of 32
|11:30 AM ET
|Teichmann (-250)
|Andreeva (+180)
