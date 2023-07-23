The Atlanta Braves (63-34) will look to Austin Riley, on a five-game homer streak, when they square off against the Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday, at American Family Field.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (7-2, 3.31 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Julio Teheran (2-4, 4.01 ERA).

Brewers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 3.31 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-4, 4.01 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.

Teheran enters this game with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Teheran will look to collect his ninth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (7-2) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.31 and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .244 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Elder has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

The 24-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 17th, 1.242 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

