Christian Yelich will lead the Milwaukee Brewers into a matchup with Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-175). The game's total has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -175 +145 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, the Brewers and their opponents are 2-8-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 contests.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 25, or 52.1%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has entered five games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 99 games with a total this season.

The Brewers have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-22 28-22 25-19 30-25 40-28 15-16

