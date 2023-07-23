Sunday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (63-34) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (55-44) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 23.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (7-2) for the Braves and Julio Teheran (2-4) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Brewers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in 25, or 52.1%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (412 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule