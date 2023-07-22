Byron Buxton leads the Minnesota Twins (51-48) into a contest against the Chicago White Sox (41-58) after homering twice in a 9-4 victory over the White Sox. It begins at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Sonny Gray (4-4) for the Twins and Dylan Cease (4-3) for the White Sox.

Twins vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-4, 3.08 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (4-3, 4.18 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins' Gray (4-4) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.08, a 2.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.282 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Sonny Gray vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 417 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 804 hits, 19th in baseball, with 110 home runs (15th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the White Sox in one game, and they have gone 3-for-18 with a double over five innings.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (4-3) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.18, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Cease has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Cease is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 frames per start.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.18), 46th in WHIP (1.337), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Dylan Cease vs. Twins

He meets a Twins offense that ranks 17th in the league with 431 total runs scored while batting .234 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .410 slugging percentage (14th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 133 home runs (seventh in the league).

Cease has pitched 10 innings, giving up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out 12 against the Twins this season.

