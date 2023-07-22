After reaching the quarterfinals at the Wimbledon (before being knocked out by Elina Svitolina in her last match), Iga Swiatek will open play in the BNP Paribas Poland Open against Nigina Abduraimova in the round of 32. At -225, Swiatek is the favorite to win this tournament at Legia Tenis & Golf.

Swiatek at the 2023 BNP Paribas Poland Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 22-30

July 22-30 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Swiatek's Next Match

Swiatek will open up at the BNP Paribas Poland Open by facing Abduraimova in the round of 32 on Tuesday, July 25 (at 5:00 AM ET).

Iga Swiatek Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +225

BNP Paribas Poland Open odds to win: -225

Swiatek Stats

Swiatek was defeated in her most recent match, 5-7, 7-6, 2-6 versus Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon on July 11, 2023.

Swiatek is 62-12 over the past 12 months, with five tournament victories.

Swiatek has won three tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 34-7 on that surface.

In her 74 matches over the past year, across all court types, Swiatek has averaged 18.4 games.

Swiatek, in 41 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 18.4 games per match and won 62.2% of them.

Swiatek, over the past year, has won 79.8% of her service games and 47.5% of her return games.

Swiatek has won 47.7% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 76.4% of her service games during that timeframe.

