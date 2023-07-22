On Saturday, Christian Yelich (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Allan Winans. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 101 hits and an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .478. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Yelich has recorded a hit in 65 of 94 games this season (69.1%), including 27 multi-hit games (28.7%).

He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (37.2%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (13.8%).

He has scored in 49 games this season (52.1%), including 20 multi-run games (21.3%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .288 AVG .280 .379 OBP .365 .482 SLG .473 19 XBH 20 6 HR 8 24 RBI 30 45/23 K/BB 42/24 11 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings