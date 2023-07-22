Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 103 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 408 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.235 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Adrian Houser (3-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Houser has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Julio Teheran Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Colin Rea Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves L 6-4 Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves - Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves - Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds - Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Mike Soroka

