How to Watch the Brewers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will try to defeat Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 103 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee has scored 408 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.235 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Adrian Houser (3-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Houser has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|7/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Aaron Nola
|7/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Taijuan Walker
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|L 6-4
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Mike Soroka
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Allan Winans
|7/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
|7/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Mike Soroka
