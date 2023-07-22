Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (63-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) at American Family Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Allan Winans to the mound, while Adrian Houser (3-2) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Brewers have come away with 24 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (408 total), Milwaukee is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Brewers have the 10th-best ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule