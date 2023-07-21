Sportsbooks have listed player props for Juan Soto, Spencer Torkelson and others when the San Diego Padres visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Padres vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 87 hits with 23 doubles, 17 home runs, 92 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .262/.420/.485 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 6 0 at Phillies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 15 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 83 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 38 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .231/.306/.411 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Royals Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 18 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0 at Royals Jul. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 80 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .224/.261/.333 on the season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 2 at Mariners Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.