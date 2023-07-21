Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is batting .196 with five doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
- Winker has gotten at least one hit in 43.9% of his games this year (25 of 57), with multiple hits six times (10.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 57 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Winker has driven home a run in 13 games this season (22.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 14 times this season (24.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|.131
|AVG
|.270
|.284
|OBP
|.360
|.190
|SLG
|.311
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|13
|28/15
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (102 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soroka makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed three innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
