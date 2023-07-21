Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Friday (at 8:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 22 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (100 total hits). He has swiped 21 bases.

He has a .284/.373/.477 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 16 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 at Reds Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 36 RBI (78 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .274/.352/.446 so far this year.

Contreras brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 3-for-5 0 0 2 5 0 at Phillies Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Jul. 15 3-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 127 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 44 stolen bases.

He has a .332/.411/.586 slash line on the season.

Acuna will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 2 2 3 9 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 18 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 58 walks and 80 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .258/.363/.581 so far this season.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 3-for-5 0 0 0 4 0

