Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks while batting .210.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 48 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has an RBI in 26 of 86 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year (37.2%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|42
|.238
|AVG
|.183
|.303
|OBP
|.283
|.469
|SLG
|.341
|17
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|20
|45/16
|K/BB
|48/21
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.00), 39th in WHIP (1.253), and 45th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
