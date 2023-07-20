Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 15 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks while batting .210.

Adames has picked up a hit in 48 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has an RBI in 26 of 86 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (37.2%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 42 .238 AVG .183 .303 OBP .283 .469 SLG .341 17 XBH 14 10 HR 6 26 RBI 20 45/16 K/BB 48/21 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings