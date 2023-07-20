William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
William Contreras and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Taijuan Walker on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Phillies.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .274.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- Contreras has had a hit in 52 of 76 games this season (68.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (44.7%), including six multi-run games (7.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.283
|AVG
|.266
|.370
|OBP
|.339
|.465
|SLG
|.435
|14
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|19
|22/17
|K/BB
|39/14
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 104 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.00 ERA ranks 36th, 1.253 WHIP ranks 39th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 45th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.