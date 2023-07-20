The Chicago Sky (8-12) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (5-15) on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sky vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sky vs. Mercury

Chicago puts up 7.2 fewer points per game (77.7) than Phoenix gives up (84.9).

Chicago makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (43.8%).

The Sky are 6-4 when they shoot better than 43.8% from the field.

Chicago shoots 35.5% from three-point range, 0.4% higher than the 35.1% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Sky have a 7-3 record when the team connects on more than 35.1% of their three-point attempts.

Chicago averages 33.5 rebounds a contest, 3.3 more rebounds per game than Phoenix's average.

Sky Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Sky have been scoring 76.2 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 77.7 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Chicago has been slightly suspect on the defensive end of the floor recently, giving up 82.7 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 81.8 it has surrendered this year.

Over their last 10 contests, the Sky are making 0.1 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.5 compared to 7.4 season-long), while shooting the same percentage from deep in that span as their season-long average (35.5%).

Sky Injuries