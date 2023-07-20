The Chicago Sky (8-12), on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, will look to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (5-15). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mercury matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, CW-26, AZFamily, and MARQ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Sky vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-1.5) 154.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Sky (-1.5) 154.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sky (-1.5) 154.5 -125 -105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sky (-2.5) 156.5 -140 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Sky are 9-10-0 ATS this season.
  • The Mercury have put together a 6-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season, Chicago has an ATS record of 3-4.
  • Phoenix is 4-10 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, eight out of the Sky's 19 games have hit the over.
  • Mercury games have gone over the point total nine out of 19 times this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.