On Thursday, Raimel Tapia (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is hitting .239 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (26 of 52), Tapia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.6%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (5.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this year (32.7%), including four multi-run games (7.7%).

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 24 .256 AVG .258 .347 OBP .338 .372 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 0 HR 2 5 RBI 6 11/6 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 3

