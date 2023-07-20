Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Owen Miller (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Phillies.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 50 of 77 games this season (64.9%) Miller has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (6.5%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has driven home a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games.
- In 24 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.262
|AVG
|.279
|.333
|OBP
|.295
|.381
|SLG
|.393
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|27/12
|K/BB
|28/4
|6
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 104 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker makes the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.00), 39th in WHIP (1.253), and 45th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
