On Thursday, Jesse Winker (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .196 with five doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

In 43.9% of his games this year (25 of 57), Winker has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 57 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 22.8% of his games this season, Winker has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 57 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 24 .131 AVG .270 .284 OBP .360 .190 SLG .311 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 9 RBI 13 28/15 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings