Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Jesse Winker (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker is hitting .196 with five doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
- In 43.9% of his games this year (25 of 57), Winker has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (10.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 57 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.8% of his games this season, Winker has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (12.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 57 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|24
|.131
|AVG
|.270
|.284
|OBP
|.360
|.190
|SLG
|.311
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|13
|28/15
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 104 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.00), 39th in WHIP (1.253), and 45th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.