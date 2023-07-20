Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Christian Yelich (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 97 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .463. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this year (63 of 92), with multiple hits 26 times (28.3%).
- In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Yelich has had an RBI in 34 games this season (37.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this season (51.1%), including 20 games with multiple runs (21.7%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|46
|.289
|AVG
|.269
|.382
|OBP
|.357
|.482
|SLG
|.445
|18
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|27
|44/23
|K/BB
|42/24
|11
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (11-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.00 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.00), 39th in WHIP (1.253), and 45th in K/9 (7.8).
