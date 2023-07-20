Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will attempt to defeat Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies when the teams square off on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

The Brewers are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Phillies (-120). The total is 9 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games. For six games in a row, Milwaukee and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 9.6 runs.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (52.2%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 19-17, a 52.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 40 of its 96 chances.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-21 27-22 24-19 29-24 38-27 15-16

