Thursday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (52-43) and Milwaukee Brewers (53-43) going head to head at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET on July 20.

The Phillies will give the nod to Taijuan Walker (11-3, 4.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Corbin Burnes (8-5, 3.73 ERA).

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (52.2%) in those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 19 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (400 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule