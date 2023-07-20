Chez Reavie is the defending champion at the 2023 Barracuda Championship ($3.8M purse), from July 20-23 at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.

Want to place a bet on the Barracuda Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Barracuda Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 9:45 AM ET

9:45 AM ET Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Barracuda Championship Best Odds to Win

Stephan Jaeger

Tee Time: 3:55 PM ET

3:55 PM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Jaeger Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round John Deere Classic 13th -15 6 68-69-66-66 Rocket Mortgage Classic 9th -18 6 69-68-70-63 Travelers Championship 64th -3 20 66-68-69-74

Click here to bet on Jaeger at the Barracuda Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Taylor Pendrith

Tee Time: 9:56 AM ET

9:56 AM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Pendrith Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Barbasol Championship 6th -19 3 69-66-68-66 Rocket Mortgage Classic 14th -17 7 67-64-67-73 Travelers Championship MC -3 - 71-66

Click here to bet on Pendrith with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Keith Mitchell

Tee Time: 3:22 PM ET

3:22 PM ET Odds to Win: +2000

Mitchell Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Genesis Scottish Open MC -1 - 68-71 John Deere Classic 42nd -9 12 68-67-73-67 U.S. Open 20th +1 202 68-71-71-71

Want to place a bet on Mitchell in the Barracuda Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Beau Hossler

Tee Time: 9:56 AM ET

9:56 AM ET Odds to Win: +2200

Hossler Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round John Deere Classic 26th -12 9 69-67-67-69 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -3 - 75-66 Travelers Championship MC -3 - 69-68

Think Hossler can win the Barracuda Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Mark Hubbard

Tee Time: 4:06 PM ET

4:06 PM ET Odds to Win: +2500

Hubbard Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round John Deere Classic 6th -16 5 67-66-67-68 Rocket Mortgage Classic MC -3 - 70-71 Travelers Championship MC -2 - 69-69

Click here to bet on Hubbard at the Barracuda Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Barracuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Patrick Rodgers +2500 J.J. Spaun +3000 Chez Reavie +3300 Nick Hardy +3300 Nicholas Lindheim +3300 Sam Stevens +3500 Justin Suh +3500 Sam Bennett +3500 Akshay Bhatia +3500 Greyson Sigg +4500

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.