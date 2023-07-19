Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After batting .129 with two doubles and an RBI in his past 10 games, Tyrone Taylor and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Cristopher Sanchez) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .160.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 11 of 25 games this season (44.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in four games this year (16.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|.206
|AVG
|.128
|.229
|OBP
|.143
|.265
|SLG
|.213
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|13/1
|K/BB
|9/1
|2
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (0-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
