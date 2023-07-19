Owen Miller, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, July 19 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -286) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .276.

Miller has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in 6.6% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has an RBI in 22 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .262 AVG .289 .333 OBP .305 .381 SLG .407 9 XBH 12 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 27/12 K/BB 28/4 6 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings