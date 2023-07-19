Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 96 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .464.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 49th in slugging.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- Looking at the 91 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (13.2%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.3% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this season (51.6%), including multiple runs in 20 games.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.289
|AVG
|.271
|.382
|OBP
|.361
|.482
|SLG
|.446
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|26
|44/23
|K/BB
|40/24
|11
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Sanchez (0-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .221 against him.
